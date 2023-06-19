Champions League Magazine - The 2022/23 season recappedJun 17
Former Stoke and Newcastle striker Joselu has joined Real Madrid on loan for the season from Espanyol.
Los Blancos have lost talisman Karim Benzema to Al-Ittihad and have acted quickly to find an attacking outlet following the Ballon d'Or winner's departure.
Despite unspectacular spells for both the Potters and the Magpies during his time in England, the 33-year-old has enjoyed the best two seasons of his career in the last couple of years with Alaves and Espanyol, albeit with both clubs suffering relegation.
The Celta Vigo academy graduate saw his impressive goalscoring form rewarded with his first-ever Spain call-up in March, scoring twice on his debut as a substitute against Norway and subsequently netting the winner against Italy in last Thursday's Nations League semi-final.
Born in Stuttgart, Joselu moved to Spain as a child and after coming through the ranks at Celta, he joined Real Madrid in 2010, but despite scoring twice in his only two appearances for the Spanish giants, he left two years later.
Spells at Hoffenheim, Eintracht Frankfurt and Hannover followed in the Bundesliga, before Joselu chanced him arm in England, although his time at neither Stoke nor Newcastle was especially fruitful, falling either side of a loan period at Deportivo La Coruna.
However, on his permanent return to Spain, Joselu has blossomed, bagging double figures in LaLiga in each of his four seasons since the switch in 2019.
This summer has also seen him pick up just the second piece of silverware of his career as Spain defeated Croatia on penalties in Sunday's Nations League final.