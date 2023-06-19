Former Stoke and Newcastle striker Joselu has joined Real Madrid on loan for the season from Espanyol.

Los Blancos have lost talisman Karim Benzema to Al-Ittihad and have acted quickly to find an attacking outlet following the Ballon d'Or winner's departure.

Despite unspectacular spells for both the Potters and the Magpies during his time in England, the 33-year-old has enjoyed the best two seasons of his career in the last couple of years with Alaves and Espanyol, albeit with both clubs suffering relegation.

The Celta Vigo academy graduate saw his impressive goalscoring form rewarded with his first-ever Spain call-up in March, scoring twice on his debut as a substitute against Norway and subsequently netting the winner against Italy in last Thursday's Nations League semi-final.