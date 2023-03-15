The Champions League last 16 has concluded, leaving the eight remaining teams to find out who they will play in the quarter-finals - and who they might face in the semi-finals. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming two rounds, including how to watch the draws exclusively live on BT Sport.

When and where are the Champions League draws? The draws will take place at 11am on Friday 17 March at UEFA's House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.

The draws will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11am on Friday.

Which teams are in the Champions League draw? Bayern Munich

Benfica Chelsea Manchester City Napoli Real Madrid Inter Milan

How do the Champions League draws work? The draws for the quarter-finals and semi-finals differ from the last-16 draw in that teams can now face opposition from the same national association, as well as teams they faced in the group stage. There are also no more seedings, unlike in the last-16 draw, so teams who finished top of their group can now face each other. There will be three draws on Friday: one for the quarter-finals, another for the semi-finals - by pairing quarter-final ties - and a draw to determine the "home" side in the final for administrative purposes.