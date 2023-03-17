Premier League sides Man City and Chelsea have both been handed nightmare ties in the draw for the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Graham Potter's Chelsea will face defending champions Real Madrid, while Pep Guardiola will face his former club Bayern Munich after Man City they were drawn with the German giants. Real, who beat last year's finalists Liverpool 6-2 on aggregate in the last 16, will be up against another English side after Chelsea handed Borussia Dortmund their first loss of the year to reach the last eight with a 2-1 aggregate win.

City, who were runners-up in 2021, will face 2020 champions Bayern who were managed by Guardiola for three seasons from 2013. Under Guardiola, they were perennial Bundesliga champions but fell at the Champions League semi-final stage each year. Reigning Serie A champions AC Milan will face this season's runaway leaders Napoli in an all-Italian clash while Inter Milan play Portuguese side Benfica. The semi-final draw was also made with all three Italian sides on one side of the draw and both English teams in the other half. City and Chelsea will meet in the last four of the competition should they secure safe progress in their respective quarter-finals. As ever, every game between now and the final of the Champions League will be available to watch exclusively live on BT Sport.

Champions League draw quarter-final & semi-final draw Quarter-finals Real Madrid v Chelsea Benfica v Inter Milan Manchester City v Bayern Munich AC Milan v Napoli Semi-finals AC Milan or Napoli vs Benfica or Inter Real Madrid or Chelsea vs Man City or Bayern

When are the Champions League quarter-finals? Quarter-final first legs: 11 and 12 April Quarter-final second legs: 18 and 19 April When are the Champions League semi-finals? Semi-final first legs: 9 and 10 May Semi-final second legs: 16 and 17 May