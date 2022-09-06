The Champions League knockouts stages are upon us and you can watch every minute of every game right here on BT Sport. As the home of European football, we’ll show all the action as Real Madrid look to retain the title with competition from the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool, PSG and Bayern Munich. With the last 16 promising plenty of intrigue and drama, here’s how you can keep across every match on BT Sport.

BT Sport Monthly Pass Join the home of live sport for just £25 per month. Get instant access to the BT Sport app, with no contract and no BT broadband required. Buy Pass

Where and when can I watch each match?

How can I watch the Champions League on BT Sport?

There are plenty of ways to enjoy all of the Champions League action heading your way this season. Each match will of course be shown on TV and available in High Definition, with selected fixtures also being shown on BT Sport Ultimate – the best way to watch football. But that’s not all. You can watch live or catch up with the best of the action on the BT Sport app – now available on more devices than ever before. From PlayStation and Xbox to Samsung TV, Apple TV and many more, you can keep across the best club football competition in the world at your leisure. You can also download the app on your mobile or tablet device so you can watch on the go, with our enhanced video player putting you in control of how you consume the match.