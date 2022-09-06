Champions League fixtures: Your complete guide to the last 16 matchesFeb 10 | 2 min read
Champions League Fixtures: See the full schedule for the 2022/23 last 16 as Real Madrid defend their crown
See the full Champions League last 16 schedule with blockbuster games such as Liverpool vs Real Madrid and PSG vs Bayern Munich.
The Champions League knockouts stages are upon us and you can watch every minute of every game right here on BT Sport.
As the home of European football, we’ll show all the action as Real Madrid look to retain the title with competition from the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool, PSG and Bayern Munich.
With the last 16 promising plenty of intrigue and drama, here’s how you can keep across every match on BT Sport.
Join the home of live sport for just £25 per month. Get instant access to the BT Sport app, with no contract and no BT broadband required.
Where and when can I watch each match?
Tuesday 14 February
Milan vs Tottenham - 8pm, BT Sport 1
PSG vs Bayern Munich - 8pm, BT Sport 2
Wednesday 15 February
Club Brugge vs Benfica - 8pm, BT Sport 2
Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea - 8pm, BT Sport 1
Tuesday 21 February
Liverpool vs Real Madrid - 8pm, BT Sport 1
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli - 8pm, BT Sport 2
Wednesday 22 February
RB Leipzig vs Manchester City - 8pm, BT Sport 1
Inter vs Porto - 8pm, BT Sport 2
Tuesday 7 March
Benfica vs Club Brugge - 8pm, BT Sport 2
Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund - 8pm, BT Sport 1
Wednesday 8 March
Tottenham vs Milan - 8pm, BT Sport 1
Bayern Munich vs PSG - 8pm, BT Sport 2
Tuesday 14 March
Manchester City vs RB Leipzig - 8pm
Porto vs Inter - 8pm
Wednesday 15 March
Real Madrid vs Inter - 8pm
Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt - 8pm
How can I watch the Champions League on BT Sport?
There are plenty of ways to enjoy all of the Champions League action heading your way this season.
Each match will of course be shown on TV and available in High Definition, with selected fixtures also being shown on BT Sport Ultimate – the best way to watch football.
But that’s not all. You can watch live or catch up with the best of the action on the BT Sport app – now available on more devices than ever before.
From PlayStation and Xbox to Samsung TV, Apple TV and many more, you can keep across the best club football competition in the world at your leisure.
You can also download the app on your mobile or tablet device so you can watch on the go, with our enhanced video player putting you in control of how you consume the match.
What else does BT Sport offer?
We’ve not just got your Champions League interests covered this season. We’re the home of European football, with every Europa League and Europa Conference League game exclusively live on BT Sport.
We'll also be bringing you the best of the Premier League, Ligue 1, Serie A, the National League and much more – with all the action available on BT TV.
Check out our upcoming live football on BT Sport.
Feedback