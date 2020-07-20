Champions League fixtures: Your complete guide to the last 16 matchesFeb 10 | 2 min read
Champions League: All-time top scorers
From Cristiano Ronaldo to Lionel Messi, here are the UEFA Champions League's top 10 goal scorers in the history of the competition.
The Champions League has been, and still is, graced by some of the greatest goalscorers in football history.
From Cristiano Ronaldo to Lionel Messi and Raul to Andriy Shevchenko, the deadliest finishers in Europe’s premier club competition are among the most revered names to ever play the game.
Here, BTSport.com – the undisputed home of the Champions League – takes you through the top ten all-time goalscorers.
1
Player
Cristiano Ronaldo
Goals
140
2
Player
Lionel Messi
Goals
129
3
Player
Robert Lewandowski
Goals
91
4
Player
Karim Benzema
Goals
86
5
Player
Raul Gonzalez
Goals
71
6
Player
Ruud van Nistelrooy
Goals
56
7
Player
Thomas Muller
Goals
53
8
Player
Thierry Henry
Goals
50
9 =
Player
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Goals
48
9 =
Player
Andriy Shevchenko
Goals
48
Players in bold are active in the Champions League in the 2022/23 season.
