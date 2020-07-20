Champions League: All-time top scorers

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Lionel Messi, here are the UEFA Champions League's top 10 goal scorers in the history of the competition.

Published: 29 September 2021 - 11.21pm
Football Manchester United Chelsea
Lionel Messi celebrates scoring against Maccabi Haifa

The Champions League has been, and still is, graced by some of the greatest goalscorers in football history.

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Lionel Messi and Raul to Andriy Shevchenko, the deadliest finishers in Europe’s premier club competition are among the most revered names to ever play the game.

Here, BTSport.com – the undisputed home of the Champions League – takes you through the top ten all-time goalscorers.

1

Player

Cristiano Ronaldo

Goals

140

2

Player

Lionel Messi

Goals

129

3

Player

Robert Lewandowski

Goals

91

4

Player

Karim Benzema

Goals

86

5

Player

Raul Gonzalez

Goals

71

6

Player

Ruud van Nistelrooy

Goals

56

Player

Thomas Muller

Goals

53

8

Player

Thierry Henry

Goals

50

9 =

Player

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Goals

48

9 =

Player

Andriy Shevchenko

Goals

48

Players in bold are active in the Champions League in the 2022/23 season.

Messi's highlights

The World Cup winner's Champions League story

His greatest UCL goals at Barcelona

