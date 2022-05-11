BT Sport is making the 2023 UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League finals available for everyone in the UK to watch whether on TV, online or on mobile. All three finals will be available for free at btsport.com/final, via the BT Sport app for small and large-screen devices, including PlayStation, Xbox, Samsung smart TVs, Apple TV, Android TV and Amazon Fire and on the BT Sport YouTube channel. The finals will also be available for anyone to watch on Virgin Media TiVo, TV360 and Stream platforms on channel 532 (HD).

The first of three huge games takes place this week as Jose Mourinho looks to win his sixth European trophy. The Europa League final, featuring record winners Sevilla and Mourinho's Roma, will begin from 7.15pm on Wednesday May 31, live on BT Sport 1HD and BT Sport Ultimate. Seven days later the BT Sport cameras head to Prague to see if West Ham can complete their historic quest for European silverware. David Moyes' side lost out in the final of the Europa League two seasons ago and have a golden opportunity to right that wrong on June 7. The Hammers take on Serie A giants Fiorentina in the final of the Europa Conference League, with coverage starting from 7pm on BT Sport 1HD and BT Sport Ultimate. Two days later, BT Sport’s focus will turn to the 2023 Champions League final as Man City take on Inter Milan for the right to be crowned kings of European football. Our coverage of the showpiece event begins with a live preview show from Istanbul on Friday evening, with insight, analysis and interviews from 6pm on BT Sport 1. BT Sport's exclusively live coverage of the Champions League final at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul, begins from 6pm on BT Sport 1HD and BT Sport Ultimate. Host Jake Humphrey will be joined by Rio Ferdinand, Joleon Lescott, Steve McManaman and Michael Owen to see if Pep Guardiola's all-conquering side can complete a historic treble.