Brighton striker Abdallah Sima has joined Rangers on a season-long loan. The Senegal international started his senior career with Czech side Slavia Prague and helped eliminate the Ibrox outfit from the 2020/21 Europa League. Sima subsequently moved to the Seagulls before suffering an injury-plagued spell at Stoke prior to playing for Angers, where he scored six goals in 37 appearances in all competitions.

Following the transfer's completion, Sima said: "Rangers is a big club with a big history. "I played here for Slavia Prague two or three years ago and when I came here, I liked it, so for me it is very exciting to join Rangers. "I spoke with Michael Beale and it was a very natural conversation. He told me about Rangers and how we will be playing. "I already knew a bit about how Rangers play so when they called me, I was very honoured."

Manager Beale added: "We are delighted to have Abdallah join us for the forthcoming season. "He is a player I'm excited to work with, he has excellent variety in his game and can fulfil a number of attacking positions in our team. "He has recently turned 22 years old and has experienced playing in three domestic top divisions, in the Europa League and is a senior international for Senegal. "We met a few weeks ago and discussed at length his alignment to our style of play and his future development as a player.