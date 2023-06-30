Liverpool's Carvalho joins RB Leipzig on loanJun 30 | 1 min read
Brighton striker Abdallah Sima has joined Rangers on a season-long loan.
The Senegal international started his senior career with Czech side Slavia Prague and helped eliminate the Ibrox outfit from the 2020/21 Europa League.
Sima subsequently moved to the Seagulls before suffering an injury-plagued spell at Stoke prior to playing for Angers, where he scored six goals in 37 appearances in all competitions.
Following the transfer's completion, Sima said: "Rangers is a big club with a big history.
"I played here for Slavia Prague two or three years ago and when I came here, I liked it, so for me it is very exciting to join Rangers.
"I spoke with Michael Beale and it was a very natural conversation. He told me about Rangers and how we will be playing.
"I already knew a bit about how Rangers play so when they called me, I was very honoured."
Manager Beale added: "We are delighted to have Abdallah join us for the forthcoming season.
"He is a player I'm excited to work with, he has excellent variety in his game and can fulfil a number of attacking positions in our team.
"He has recently turned 22 years old and has experienced playing in three domestic top divisions, in the Europa League and is a senior international for Senegal.
"We met a few weeks ago and discussed at length his alignment to our style of play and his future development as a player.
"I would also like to say thank you to the staff at Brighton, who have been excellent since our initial contact a number of weeks ago."
The fixture list for the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season was announced on Friday, with the Gers kicking off their campaign at Kilmarnock on Saturday 5 August.
Beale's men are scheduled to host Old Firm rivals Celtic on Sunday 3 September and Saturday 6 April, with a trip to the champions taking place on Saturday 30 December.