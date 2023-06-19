Champions League Magazine - The 2022/23 season recappedJun 17
Brendan Rodgers has returned as Celtic manager on a three-year deal - four years after he left Parkhead for Leicester.
The Northern Irishman earned successive trebles with the Hoops after arriving in 2016, before winning the Scottish League Cup in December 2018.
However, Rodgers became highly unpopular among Celtic fans after choosing to join the Foxes in February 2019, and although he was initially a success at the King Power - even winning the FA Cup in 2021 - an awful 2022/23 campaign saw him dismissed in early April prior to the club's relegation.
Assistant manager John Kennedy remains on the Glasgow outfit's backroom staff, as do goalkeeping coach Stevie Woods and first-team coaches Gavin Strachan and Harry Kewell.
Join the home of live sport for just £29.99 per month. Get instant access to the BT Sport app, with no contract and no BT broadband required.
Rodgers succeeds Ange Postecoglou following the Australian's move to Tottenham earlier this month and said following his reappointment: "I am really delighted to return to Celtic and hugely excited by this great opportunity.
"When I was given the privilege of being asked to join the club again, it was a very simple decision for me and my family.
"We have enjoyed some great times at Celtic before and this will be my goal again, to deliver good football, ensure we have a team we all love to watch and ultimately bring more success to our fans.
"Ange has done some brilliant work across the last two years and I will be doing all I can to maintain Celtic's momentum as we face into all our domestic and European challenges.
"We have a hugely impressive and talented group of players and staff at the club, and I am really looking forward to meeting up with them all and then getting straight down to work.
"I wanted John [Kennedy] to be with me as we move forward. He is a very talented coach, someone I know well and respect. He will be very important to myself and our players.
"The club is in fantastic condition at all levels and I would like to thank the board for putting their trust in me to take the team forward.
"We will work very closely together as we strive to bring that success to our supporters. Let’s get to work!"
Postecoglou delivered a domestic treble last season before his Spurs switch, but Celtic once again floundered in the Champions League, finishing bottom of their group and enduring their worst-ever campaign in the competition.