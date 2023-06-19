Brendan Rodgers has returned as Celtic manager on a three-year deal - four years after he left Parkhead for Leicester. The Northern Irishman earned successive trebles with the Hoops after arriving in 2016, before winning the Scottish League Cup in December 2018. However, Rodgers became highly unpopular among Celtic fans after choosing to join the Foxes in February 2019, and although he was initially a success at the King Power - even winning the FA Cup in 2021 - an awful 2022/23 campaign saw him dismissed in early April prior to the club's relegation. Assistant manager John Kennedy remains on the Glasgow outfit's backroom staff, as do goalkeeping coach Stevie Woods and first-team coaches Gavin Strachan and Harry Kewell.

BT Sport Monthly Pass Join the home of live sport for just £29.99 per month. Get instant access to the BT Sport app, with no contract and no BT broadband required. Buy Pass

Rodgers succeeds Ange Postecoglou following the Australian's move to Tottenham earlier this month and said following his reappointment: "I am really delighted to return to Celtic and hugely excited by this great opportunity. "When I was given the privilege of being asked to join the club again, it was a very simple decision for me and my family.

"We have enjoyed some great times at Celtic before and this will be my goal again, to deliver good football, ensure we have a team we all love to watch and ultimately bring more success to our fans. "Ange has done some brilliant work across the last two years and I will be doing all I can to maintain Celtic's momentum as we face into all our domestic and European challenges. "We have a hugely impressive and talented group of players and staff at the club, and I am really looking forward to meeting up with them all and then getting straight down to work.