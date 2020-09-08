Barcelona face Real Betis in Super Cup semi-finalJan 11 | 2 min read
How to watch BT Sport on PlayStation, Xbox, Fire TV, Android TV, NOW TV and many more
BT Sport is now accessible in more ways, to more fans, than ever before with our large screen app housing all live BT Sport channels, exclusive highlights and full programmes/shows in one place.
BT Sport is available to watch in more ways than ever before thanks to our large screen app being available on a whole host of devices.
These include PlayStation, Xbox, Fire TV, Android TV, NOW TV, Apple TV devices and many more with the full list below.
Allowing access to all the BT Sport channels, the app is available on all platforms to existing BT Sport customers at no extra charge*.
As well as the live channels, the app also includes exclusive on-demand content and highlights across our huge range of sports.
If you've not already downloaded it, what are you waiting for?
Join the home of live sport for just £25 per month. Get instant access to the BT Sport app, with no contract and no BT broadband required.
Subscribers can also watch selected programming on BT Sport Ultimate in stunning 4K UHD with HDR on certain devices - full list in the table below.
Ultimate will ensure the maximum possible viewing experience for users - whatever the device they are using - dependent on the device model and internet connectivity.
Customers will be able to access BT Sport without the need for a set-top box, view content via a second screen at home and allow those with a digital subscription to watch on a big screen, simply by visiting the home page or app stores on your devices.
The app is free to download and existing customers can use their BT Sport subscription login to view content immediately.
In addition, customers can enjoy a ‘timeline’ feature which gives viewers a new way to watch live sport on TV*.
The feature allows customers to access an interactive timeline for each match to keep abreast of key moments and incidents. The feature allows you to re-watch key moments and move seamlessly back to the live action, and is available in up to 4K HDR quality.
The timeline features will be available around events such as the Premier League and UEFA Champions League.
*The timeline feature will launch on Xbox and Apple TV in due course but will not be available on Samsung 2015/16 Smart TVs
PlayStation 4
4K UHD compatible
PS4 Pro only
HDR compatible
PS4 Pro only
PlayStation 5
4K UHD compatible
No
HDR compatible
No
Xbox
4K UHD compatible
Yes
HDR compatible
Yes
Xbox Series S/X
4K UHD compatible
Yes
HDR compatible
Yes
Fire TV
4K UHD compatible
Yes
HDR compatible
Yes
Android TV
4K UHD compatible
Yes
HDR compatible
Yes
NOW
4K UHD compatible
Yes
HDR compatible
Yes
Apple TV
4K UHD compatible
Yes
HDR compatible
Yes
Samsung smart TV
4K UHD compatible
Yes
HDR compatible
Yes
Roku
4K UHD compatible
Yes
HDR compatible
Yes
Google Chromecast
4K UHD compatible
Yes
HDR compatible
Yes
Netgem TV
4K UHD compatible
Yes
HDR compatible
No
|
Devices
|
4K UHD compatible
|
HDR compatible
|
PlayStation 4
|
PS4 Pro only
|
PS4 Pro only
|
PlayStation 5
|
No
|
No
|
Xbox
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Xbox Series S/X
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Fire TV
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Android TV
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
NOW
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Apple TV
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Samsung smart TV
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Roku
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Google Chromecast
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Netgem TV
|
Yes
|
No
Marc Allera, CEO of BT’s Consumer division, said: “We’re creating even more ways for our customers to watch their favourite sport in stunning high definition, wherever they are.
“We’re working to offer our customers unrivalled choice, with the best content, the smartest devices and the latest technology through partnerships with the world’s most innovative companies."
Innovating viewing experiences has always been integral to BT Sport and we have further exciting enhancements planned.
BT Sport is developing plans for what is often termed 'object-based broadcasting', which will enable viewers to personalise and control some aspects or objects of programmes, such as audio or graphics.
Example applications could include the ability to control stadium and crowd noise levels versus commentary and for blind or partially sighted viewers to access audio description of live sport.
Don’t forget, BT Sport’s small-screen app also brings you an unrivalled viewing experience with the ground-breaking enhanced video player.
The enhanced video player boasts an interactive timeline that allows users to switch between key in-game moments, viewable goal alerts, a detailed match engine and much more.
But it's also just the tip of the iceberg, as anyone with a BT Sport subscription and BT ID can access an incredible depth of live sport, exclusive videos and a huge TV catch up library.
What devices is the BT Sport app available on?
- PlayStation 4
- Xbox (One, One S and One X consoles)
- Fire TV
- Android TV
- NOW TV
- Apple TV (Fourth generation devices onwards)
- Roku (streaming players and Roku TV models)
- Samsung Smart TVs (2015 models onwards)
- Google Chromecast (Ultra)
What are the key features of the BT Sport app?
- Enjoy Premier League and select European games via a new interactive timeline that allows customers watching on TV via the App to access an interactive timeline for each match to keep abreast of key moments and incidents.
- Watch all of BT Sport’s live TV channels
- Watch with BT Sport Ultimate in 4K UHD or full HD (1080p up to 50 frames per second)
- Catch up with all BT Sport has to offer thanks to comprehensive highlights and on demand services
How can existing BT Sport customers get the app?
- Existing customers benefit at no additional cost
- Download BT Sport from app stores on the above platforms
- Log in using existing BT ID and password*
How can new BT Sport customers get the app?
- Fans can subscribe to BT Sport directly via BT or EE, not through the large screen platforms themselves (eg iTunes for Apple TV)
- Take a ‘digital’ BT Sport subscription allowing access to BT Sport via the app for large screens, or for mobile and tablet devices.
- Take a BT Sport subscription which allows access via the app for large screens and mobile devices***:
1. Sky TV (BT Sport + BT Broadband or BT Sport without BT Broadband)
2. BT TV (BT TV Starter + BT Broadband)
Check out our deals to find out how you can access the BT Sport app today!
Notes
*Not available to BT Sport customers who access BT Sport via an entry-level BT Mobile subscription or EE customers who access BT Sport via an entry-level BT Sport add-on.
**EE Pay Monthly Max plan customers already get free access to the BT Sport app on small screens such as mobiles and tablets. The additional subscription enables access to the large screen app and allows these customers to ‘cast’ BT Sport from their small device to a TV set using a media streaming device such as Google Chromecast.
***BT Sport large screen app not available to Virgin Media customers with BT Sport.
Feedback