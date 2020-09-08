BT Sport is available to watch in more ways than ever before thanks to our large screen app being available on a whole host of devices. These include PlayStation, Xbox, Fire TV, Android TV, NOW TV, Apple TV devices and many more with the full list below. Allowing access to all the BT Sport channels, the app is available on all platforms to existing BT Sport customers at no extra charge*.

As well as the live channels, the app also includes exclusive on-demand content and highlights across our huge range of sports. If you've not already downloaded it, what are you waiting for?

Subscribers can also watch selected programming on BT Sport Ultimate in stunning 4K UHD with HDR on certain devices - full list in the table below. Ultimate will ensure the maximum possible viewing experience for users - whatever the device they are using - dependent on the device model and internet connectivity. Customers will be able to access BT Sport without the need for a set-top box, view content via a second screen at home and allow those with a digital subscription to watch on a big screen, simply by visiting the home page or app stores on your devices. The app is free to download and existing customers can use their BT Sport subscription login to view content immediately.

In addition, customers can enjoy a ‘timeline’ feature which gives viewers a new way to watch live sport on TV*. The feature allows customers to access an interactive timeline for each match to keep abreast of key moments and incidents. The feature allows you to re-watch key moments and move seamlessly back to the live action, and is available in up to 4K HDR quality. The timeline features will be available around events such as the Premier League and UEFA Champions League. *The timeline feature will launch on Xbox and Apple TV in due course but will not be available on Samsung 2015/16 Smart TVs

PlayStation 4 4K UHD compatible PS4 Pro only HDR compatible PS4 Pro only PlayStation 5 4K UHD compatible No HDR compatible No Xbox 4K UHD compatible Yes HDR compatible Yes Xbox Series S/X 4K UHD compatible Yes HDR compatible Yes Fire TV 4K UHD compatible Yes HDR compatible Yes Android TV 4K UHD compatible Yes HDR compatible Yes NOW 4K UHD compatible Yes HDR compatible Yes Apple TV 4K UHD compatible Yes HDR compatible Yes Samsung smart TV 4K UHD compatible Yes HDR compatible Yes Roku 4K UHD compatible Yes HDR compatible Yes Google Chromecast 4K UHD compatible Yes HDR compatible Yes Netgem TV 4K UHD compatible Yes HDR compatible No Devices 4K UHD compatible HDR compatible PlayStation 4 PS4 Pro only PS4 Pro only PlayStation 5 No No Xbox Yes Yes Xbox Series S/X Yes Yes Fire TV Yes Yes Android TV Yes Yes NOW Yes Yes Apple TV Yes Yes Samsung smart TV Yes Yes Roku Yes Yes Google Chromecast Yes Yes Netgem TV Yes No

Marc Allera, CEO of BT’s Consumer division, said: “We’re creating even more ways for our customers to watch their favourite sport in stunning high definition, wherever they are.

“We’re working to offer our customers unrivalled choice, with the best content, the smartest devices and the latest technology through partnerships with the world’s most innovative companies." Innovating viewing experiences has always been integral to BT Sport and we have further exciting enhancements planned. BT Sport is developing plans for what is often termed 'object-based broadcasting', which will enable viewers to personalise and control some aspects or objects of programmes, such as audio or graphics.

Example applications could include the ability to control stadium and crowd noise levels versus commentary and for blind or partially sighted viewers to access audio description of live sport.

Don’t forget, BT Sport’s small-screen app also brings you an unrivalled viewing experience with the ground-breaking enhanced video player.

The enhanced video player boasts an interactive timeline that allows users to switch between key in-game moments, viewable goal alerts, a detailed match engine and much more. But it's also just the tip of the iceberg, as anyone with a BT Sport subscription and BT ID can access an incredible depth of live sport, exclusive videos and a huge TV catch up library.