Darts is back on BT Sport with three events to be aired - starting with next month's World Seniors Championship!
Phil Taylor headlines the event at Purfleet's Circus Tavern - beginning on Thursday 9 February - which also features the likes of Robert Thornton and Glen Durrant.
BT Sport subscribers will have live darts back on their screens in 2023, with three events from the World Seniors Darts tour being aired.
The first of those events, the JENNINGSBet World Seniors Darts Championship, begins on Thursday 9 February and takes place over four days.
Fourteen-time PDC World Championship winner Phil Taylor is headlining, while Robert Thornton looks to defend his crown after defeating Martin Adams in last year's final.
Adams, Keith Deller and the legend that is 75-year-old Bob Anderson will also return to the oche at Purfleet's Circus Tavern, with Neil Duff, Chris Mason, Mark Dudbridge and three-time BDO World Championship winner Glen Durrant competing as new entrants. All games will be aired live on BT Sport.
In addition, the JENNINGSbet World Seniors Masters and JENNINGSbet World Seniors Matchplay events will be shown live on BT Sport (with details to follow in due course).
Thornton is also the defending champion in the Matchplay tournament, while Canadian David Cameron won last's year Masters event.
