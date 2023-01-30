BT Sport subscribers will have live darts back on their screens in 2023, with three events from the World Seniors Darts tour being aired.

The first of those events, the JENNINGSBet World Seniors Darts Championship, begins on Thursday 9 February and takes place over four days.

Fourteen-time PDC World Championship winner Phil Taylor is headlining, while Robert Thornton looks to defend his crown after defeating Martin Adams in last year's final.