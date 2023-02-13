New Zealand vs England: TV schedule, fixtures, squads and how to watch the Test series on BT Sport

England meet New Zealand in a two-match Test series, with all the action exclusively live on BT Sport.

By Callum Rice-Coates Published: 13 February 2023 - 10.35am
Ben Stokes

England head to New Zealand for their first test series of 2023 as they look to continue their impressive form under the guidance of Kiwi Brendon McCullum.

The Three Lions coach, alongside captain Ben Stokes, has yet to lose a series during his time at the helm.

With England third in the test cricket rankings, some way ahead of New Zealand in fifth, they are the clear favourites to record another victory on tour.

New Zealand’s preparation plans have been hindered by the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle, which continues to cause heavy wind and rain in the country.

After a more settled buildup and the confidence of recent results, England will fancy their chances of another success against Gary Stead’s team.

You can watch all the action exclusively live on BT Sport.

New Zealand vs England schedule

First test: Thursday 16 February, Bay Oval (Mt Maunganui) - BT Sport 1, 12.15am

Second test: Thursday 23 February, Basin Reserve (Wellington) - BT Sport 3, 9.15pm

New Zealand vs England squads

New Zealand: Tim Southee (c), Michael Bracewell, Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, Will Young

England: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes (wk), Will Jacks, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Olly Stone

What channel is New Zealand vs England on?

BT Sport will show every ball from the series, with the first Test on BT Sport 1. The second will be shown on BT Sport 3 and BT Sport 1.

Subscribers will be able to follow all the action on TV, the BT Sport app and btsport.com.

Where can I watch New Zealand vs England highlights?

Extended highlights of each game will be made available for BT Sport customers.