BT Sport will broadcast Australia’s upcoming tour of India, which comprises of four Tests and three ODIs after acquiring the exclusive BCCI media rights for the UK from global rights holder Disney Star. Nagpur hosts the first Test Match of the tour from Thursday 9 February, with Australia looking to regain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time since 2015.

The series then heads north to Delhi on Friday 17 February and on to Dharamsala for the third Test on Wednesday 1 March. The Test series culminates at the breath-taking 130,000-seater Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday 9 March. Following the Tests, attention will turn to white ball cricket, with a three-match series starting in Mumbai on Friday 17 March. With India hosting the World Cup in October 2023, it is a vital series for both sides, who go into the tournament as hot favourites. The second ODI is set for Sunday 19 March in Vizag before the tour finishes in Chennai on Wednesday 22 March.

Australia captain Pat Cummins will be looking to lead his side to a first Test series win in India since 2005