India vs Australia: BT Sport to show Test and ODI series
The top two sides in Test cricket face off for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and three one-day internationals ahead of the World Cup.
Pat Cummins and Virat Kohli will face off in the blockbuster series on BT Sport
BT Sport will broadcast Australia’s upcoming tour of India, which comprises of four Tests and three ODIs after acquiring the exclusive BCCI media rights for the UK from global rights holder Disney Star.
Nagpur hosts the first Test Match of the tour from Thursday 9 February, with Australia looking to regain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time since 2015.
The series then heads north to Delhi on Friday 17 February and on to Dharamsala for the third Test on Wednesday 1 March.
The Test series culminates at the breath-taking 130,000-seater Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday 9 March.
Following the Tests, attention will turn to white ball cricket, with a three-match series starting in Mumbai on Friday 17 March.
With India hosting the World Cup in October 2023, it is a vital series for both sides, who go into the tournament as hot favourites. The second ODI is set for Sunday 19 March in Vizag before the tour finishes in Chennai on Wednesday 22 March.
Australia’s tour of India is the latest addition to BT Sport’s wide range of cricket rights.
This month, New Zealand hosts England in a two-match Test series before facing Sri Lanka in a multi-format affair across March and April.
Furthermore, BT Sport will be showing every game of the ILT20 knockout stages, with the final taking place next week.
BT Sport also holds the rights to broadcast Australian men’s and women’s home cricket internationals until 2025, including the exclusive broadcast of four England tours over the next four years.
India vs Australia Test squads
India (first two Tests): Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.
Australia: Pat Cummins (Captain), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.
