Australia vs South Africa: TV schedule, fixtures, squads and how to watch the Test series on BT Sport
Australia meet South Africa in a three-match Test series, with all the action exclusively live on BT Sport.
Steve Smith began the Australian Test summer in excellent form
The Australian Test summer continues with a much-anticipated series against South Africa – and all the action is exclusively live on BT Sport.
This is their first meeting since the Sandpapergate scandal in 2018 which rocked the sport and escalated into a national scandal in Australia.
The three-Test series, between the top two in the World Test Championship table, should make for thrilling viewing as one of cricket’s most explosive rivalries resumes.
Australia began the summer with a series victory over West Indies with a dominant 419-run win in the second Test in Adelaide without captain Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood.
Cummins should return for the first match against South Africa who have developed into a force in Test cricket under Dean Elgar despite losing their most recent Test series to a resurgent England.
Australia vs South Africa schedule
First Test: Saturday 17 December, The Gabba (Brisbane) - BT Sport 3, 12.15am
Second Test: Saturday 25 December, Melbourne Cricket Ground - BT Sport 1, 11.30pm
Third Test: Tuesday 3 January, Sydney Cricket Ground - BT Sport 2, 11.30pm
Australia vs South Africa squads
Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cam Green, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Marnus Labuschagne, Lance Morris, Michael Neser, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner.
South Africa: Dean Elgar (c), Temba Bavuma, Gerald Coetzee, Theunis de Bruyn, Sarel Erwee, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Lizaad Williams, Khaya Zondo, Glenton Stuurman.
Australia vs South Africa: What are they saying?
Steve Smith on facing South Africa
“I’m really excited. South Africa is probably the one team, they’ve bowled pretty well to me in the past, my record is probably not quite as good against them as some of the others.
“Some of the bowlers I’ll come up against, I’ve come up against previously. I’m really looking forward to the series like everyone else. Hopefully, I can get into a nice groove.
“I feel in a good place, batting nicely, feel in good rhythm and I'm looking forward to it. Had a hit against the red ball this morning in preparation, just changing from the pink, so the focus can now completely go to South Africa, and I can’t wait.
“The cricket we’ve played over the last four-and-half years, we’ve played the right way, we’ve been hard and played in the right spirit.
“For us nothing changes, we are just going to continue to go about our business and hopefully continue playing good, entertaining cricket.”
Dean Elgar on taking on Australia
“Because we are playing in their home conditions, it’s going to be pretty feisty. The individuals they have within their squad are pretty brash and bold - in your face kind of characters and that can work in our favour.
“I think that plays into our hands. We enjoy that confrontation as a group and we manage it pretty well. We’ve got calm heads around that. If they want to be in your face, it’s fine.
“I definitely don’t shy away from that, and I will be encouraging the players not to shy away from that, because I think that's when South Africans bring out their best."
What channel is Australia vs South Africa on?
BT Sport will show every ball from the series, with the first Test on BT Sport 3. The second will be shown on BT Sport 1 with the third on BT Sport 2.
Subscribers will be able to follow all the action on TV, the BT Sport app and btsport.com.
Where can I watch Australia vs South Africa highlights?
Extended highlights of each game will be made available for BT Sport customers after each game.
