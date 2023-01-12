Damaris Cooke and Rolf Choutan are joining BT Sport and EE’s New Signing initiative to provide British Sign Language (BSL) presentation around a range of live televised sport in 2023, including June’s UEFA Champions League Final. Damaris and Rolf were among ten high-calibre finalists selected from a vast pool of submissions after the opportunity was announced last year.

They were put through their paces during a casting day for New Signing in December, in front of a panel of experts including Kevin Evans, Executive Producer BT Sport, Christian Cotter, Producer, BT Sport, Lesley McGilp, Head of Signing, Access Services, Red Bee Media, and Sean Noone, Head of Competitions, England Deaf Football. A documentary series will follow their journey, debuting on BT Sport 1 and EE platforms on Saturday 4 February at 3.45pm. New Signing continues ongoing work by BT Sport and EE to make football more accessible. BT Sport’s new Sign Up initiative aims to raise the profile of the deaf community within sport and help make its programming accessible to all. To find out more visit btsport.com/signup. New Signing is the latest initiative supported by EE, as part of its long-term partnership with each of the four Home Nations Football Associations, to support the growth of disability football on and off the pitch. Damaris has captained both GB Women’s Football and England Women’s Football teams. Crystal Palace season ticket holder Rolf has previously played deaf football and currently plays for a Deaf Futsal team.

Rolf Choutan (left) and Damaris Cooke (right) are joining BT Sport and EE’s New Signing initiative