BT Sport and Sky Sports have faced off in a competition to raise awareness of the climate emergency ahead of the inaugural Green Football Weekend.

Football presenters Karen Carney, Steve McManaman, Jamie Carragher and Robbie Savage took part to encourage fans to reduce their carbon footprint.

McManaman and Savage were challenged by Carney and Carragher to take on the Layer Up Challenge - a fun activity with a serious message of putting on more layers of clothing allowing you to turn the heating down and save energy.

The Layer Up Challenge has seen dozens of footballers putting on as many layers of clothing as possible in 30 seconds.

Green Football Weekend sees more than 80 football clubs battling it out for the Green Football Cup.

But unlike other tournaments, the fans will decide who takes the Cup home, with supporters scoring green goals for their club by taking climate-friendly actions - from eating a veggie meal to turning the thermostat down one degree or taking a shorter shower.