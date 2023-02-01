BT Sport and Sky Sports face off for Green Football WeekendFeb 1 | 2 min read
BT Sport and Sky Sports pundits compete in climate challenge for Green Football Weekend
Football pundits Karen Carney, Steve McManaman, Jamie Carragher and Robbie Savage took on the Layer Up challenge.
BT Sport and Sky Sports have faced off in a competition to raise awareness of the climate emergency ahead of the inaugural Green Football Weekend.
Football presenters Karen Carney, Steve McManaman, Jamie Carragher and Robbie Savage took part to encourage fans to reduce their carbon footprint.
McManaman and Savage were challenged by Carney and Carragher to take on the Layer Up Challenge - a fun activity with a serious message of putting on more layers of clothing allowing you to turn the heating down and save energy.
The Layer Up Challenge has seen dozens of footballers putting on as many layers of clothing as possible in 30 seconds.
Green Football Weekend sees more than 80 football clubs battling it out for the Green Football Cup.
But unlike other tournaments, the fans will decide who takes the Cup home, with supporters scoring green goals for their club by taking climate-friendly actions - from eating a veggie meal to turning the thermostat down one degree or taking a shorter shower.
Fans can choose their activities and register their goals at greenfootballweekend.com.
The competition will culminate in Green Football Weekend, when clubs will join fans in implementing changes by making their fixtures ‘greener games’, showing their support for protecting our world.
BT Sport and Sky Sports are among the key partners behind the creation of Green Football Weekend, with each broadcaster hosting a range of dedicated programming this weekend to highlight the campaign.
“Fans can expect us to continue to use our platform to raise awareness of climate change”
- Fergus Garber, BT Sport
Fergus Garber, head of broadcast and production operations, BT Sport, said: “Working together with Sky Sports and a range of organisations is, we hope, a key step towards educating fans about the climate emergency.
“BT Sport is working hard to become one of the greenest broadcasters in the UK and over Green Football Weekend fans can expect us to continue to use our platform to raise awareness of climate change. We’re looking forward to supporting Green Football Weekend.”
Gary Hughes, Director of Football at Sky Sports, said: “We’re proud to be involved in Green Football Weekend, a moment for football clubs and their fans to come together to tackle climate change.
“At Sky Sports, we’re committed to minimising our impact on the environment and to use the power of sport for good. We know sport can really help inspire change amongst fans and we hope working alongside BT Sport and the other key partners in Green Football Weekend it will have a real impact across the beautiful game, to help protect our beautiful planet.”
