Having shot to fame in the Love Island villa, Tommy Fury is now looking to make his name in the boxing ring. Half-brother to world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, Tommy is hoping to climb the ranks of the light-heavyweight division and step out of his sibling's shadow under the guidance of his father John and promoter Frank Warren.

Now, the 23-year-old is set to face YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul on 26 February, with the pair exchanging countless insults in the lead-up to their fight in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

Tommy Fury: Amateur career With a name like Fury, it's no surprise that boxing has been in Tommy’s blood since the day he was born. According to the man himself, he began to take the sport more seriously as a 12-year-old, but struggled to find opponents willing to fight him. "I only had 12 amateur fights in the end. I went to the nationals and got to the final, won the north regionals twice, so I did reasonably well," he said. "But amateur boxing and professional boxing are two different things. I regularly spar with Hughie [Fury, Tommy's cousin] and his sparring partners, and I know I am more suited to the pro game."

Tommy Fury: Record Fury made his professional bow on the undercard of ex-IBF world featherweight champion Josh Warrington's title defence against former two-weight world champion Carl Frampton back in December 2018, defeating Jevgenijs Andrejevs on points. Since then, Fury has maintained his 100% record in his following seven fights, with his most recent victory coming in April last year as he secured a points win over Daniel Bocianski at Wembley as part of the undercard for Tyson Fury's showdown with Dillian Whyte.

Tommy Fury: Knockouts Nicknamed "TNT", Fury has become renowned for his explosive knockout power since bursting onto the scene three years ago. The Manchester-born fighter has secured knockouts in four of his eight fights, most recently against Scott Williams in February 2021. His three most recent fights however - against Jordan Grant, Anthony Taylor and Daniel Bocianski - have all gone the distance.

Tommy Fury: Height Fury is 6ft (183cm).

Tommy Fury: Reach Fury has a reach of 80in (203cm).

Tommy Fury: Trainer Fury began his journey as a professional back in 2019 under the guidance of British boxing icon Ricky Hatton. However the pair parted ways less than a year later, before Fury's first professional fight. Since then Fury has trained under the watchful eye of father John, aside from a short spell under the tutelage of Shane McGuigan. "Boxing is the hardest sport in the world, but at the end of the way I am a novice boxer. I have my dad there guiding me - I can't go wrong," Fury told BT Sport after extending his record to 5-0 back in February 2021. His father John said: "He is in a no-win situation. He has come off Love Island. People can expect too much from no [real] boxing experience. "We have a small circle and will bring him on right. He is a marketing dream, he is a handsome fella and he can punch. I will upgrade him when he needs. "I got one king now, I have two coming. If people can't see his potential, they need to go to Specsavers. This kid has got it all."