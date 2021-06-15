One of the most charismatic and colourful characters in all of British sport, there is simply no-one else quite like Tyson Fury. He's won almost every belt in existence, transcending the sport of boxing like few others have to become one of the most recognisable figures in the world.

Having fought well-publicised battles against depression, substance misuse and obesity, Fury now reigns as a proud WBC heavyweight champion and continues to write history in some of the biggest fights around. On Saturday 3 December, Fury will face domestic rival Derek Chisora in a must-see heavyweight clash in defence of his world title honours, taking place in front of a record-breaking crowd at Wembley Stadium, exclusively live on BT Sport Box Office.

Tyson Fury: Amateur career Fury was a gifted amateur heavyweight, racking up an impressive 32-4 record while representing both Ireland and England in international tournaments. He won bronze at the 2006 AIBA Youth Boxing World Championships for the green, white and gold of Ireland but won gold at the 2007 EU Junior Championship representing England. He also fought domestic rival David Price in the 2006 English Amateur Senior National Championships, losing to the Liverpudlian in the finalof the tournament. Price would go on to represent Great Britain at the 2008 Olympic Games at Fury's expense, convincing Fury to turn pro later that year.

Tyson Fury: Record Fury is undefeated in 32 professional fights with his controversial 2018 draw against Wilder the only blemish on an otherwise perfect record. He made his debut with a first round knockout of Bela Gyongyosi in 2008 and won the English title against John McDermott in his 10th fight. Fury boasts a pair of victories over heavyweight legend Dereck Chisora and a stoppage triumph over Christian Hammer among his most notable wins. But his 2015 coming-of-age victory over Wladimir Klitschko in Dusseldorf is widely regarded as one of the finest of his career as the Gypsy King ended Dr Steelhammer's 10-year dominance of the heavyweight division to secure the WBA, IBF, WBO and The Ring titles on the scorecards. Fury also exacted revenge on Deontay Wilder after being denied the victory by some questionable scoring in 2018 when he stopped the Bronze Bomber in emphatic fashion in February 2020. Fury then went on to end the trilogy in similarly dramatic fashion, battling back from two knockdowns to stop Wilder and bring the WBC belt back to the UK for good. He defended his belt for the first time on British soil when he took on domestic rival Dillian Whyte on St George's Day at Wembley, winning by TKO.

How old is Tyson Fury? Fury is 34 years old. He was born on August 12 1988.

What is Tyson Fury's nickname? The Charismatic Brit had a few different monikers over the course of his career before coronating himself "The Gypsy King", in reference to his standing among the Traveller community from which he comes.

Tyson Fury: Knockouts Fury is often regarded more a boxer than a puncher but the Manchester man is certainly heavy-handed when he needs to be. Only nine of his 31 wins have gone the distance with Fury stopping 23 contests by knockout across his career - including a pair of crushing knockout wins over Deontay Wilder and his most recent victory over Dillian Whyte.

Tyson Fury: Height Fury is 6ft 9in (206cm).

Tyson Fury: Reach Fury has a reach of 85in (216cm).

Tyson Fury: Trainer Fury has worked under a number of different coaches throughout his career, beginning his journey through the prizefighter ranks under the tutelage of uncle, Peter Fury. Peter masterminded Fury's win over Klitschko in 2015 but on Tyson's return from a lengthy layoff in 2018, he linked up with young coach Ben Davison. Davison helped Fury shed a colossal amount of weight while guiding him through a pair of comeback fights and into the first meeting with Deontay Wilder. The pair parted ways amicably ahead of the second Wilder rematch with Fury instead teaming up with Andy Lee and Kronk gym disciple Sugarhill Steward, nephew of legendary trainer Emanuel Steward.

Tyson Fury: Next fight and future opponents Tyson Fury will face Derek Chisora at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 3 in the third defence of his WBC world championship - on home soil for the second time after snatching the belt away from American Deontay Wilder two years ago. Fury had been set for a mouthwatering all-British undisputed heavyweight showdown against Anthony Joshua in the summer before the fight fell apart in dramatic fashion. Talks were ongoing again after Fury beat Whyte but discussions broke down in September. Instead, the undefeated champion will face Chisora for a third time, having beaten the Zimbabwe-born heavyweight in both 2011 and 2014.