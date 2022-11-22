Tyson Fury returns to heavyweight championship action when he defends his WBC crown against old foe Derek Chisora at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 3, exclusively live on BT Sport Box Office HD. The action gets underway at 7pm with the main event set to go down slightly earlier than normal, beginning at 9pm as two greats of the British boxing scene go head-to-head for the greatest prize in the sport.

They'll be supported by a stellar undercard featuring rising star Daniel Dubois' homecoming in his first appearance since winning the WBA regular heavyweight world title in explosive fashion against Trevor Bryan in the summer. Dubois will face South African banger Kevin Lerena in his first defence of that world title, looking to produce a similarly destructive finish to bolster his credentials as one of the most dangerous men in the division. A host of other up-and-comers will also be given the chance to shine on one of the biggest stages in boxing with the likes of Karol Itauma and Royston Barney-Smith scheduled to fight at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It promises to be an entertaining evening of action in north London so read on to find out all the ways you can watch or live stream Fury vs Chisora on BT Sport Box Office.

What time are ring walks for the main event? Fury vs Chisora ring walks will begin at 9pm.

