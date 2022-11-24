What time is Fury vs Chisora? All the info you needNov 24 | 2 min read
Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora 3: When is it? All the information you need on BT Sport Box Office
Watch the two British boxers settle their feud once and for all. Read on for all the information about when the third fight on BT Sport Box Office.
A superb winter of sport continues as BT Sport Box Office brings you a blockbuster evening of heavyweight world championship action on December 3 when Tyson Fury faces Derek Chisora with the WBC crown on the line.
It all goes down at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London with a capacity crowd expected to pack into the futuristic arena to watch two of British boxing’s most legendary characters trade leather in a sizzling winter warmer.
Fury vs Chisora
Plus Daniel Dubois defends his WBA world title on an unmissable night of big time boxing in north London. Book your seat now for Fury vs Chisora, exclusively live on BT Sport Box Office HD from 7pm.
Fury knows he cannot afford to slip up against his old foe – particularly while fighting under the watchful eye of the man he hopes to face for the undisputed crown this spring, Oleksandr Usyk.
Usyk, the WBA, WBO and IBF king, is expected to be front row for the fight to run the rule over the 6ft 7ins Fury but the Ukrainian also has shared history with Chisora having fought and defeated Del Boy on his second heavyweight assignment a little over two years ago.
It promises to be a special night made even more spectacular by Daniel Dubois’ homecoming in what will be his first defence of the WBA regular heavyweight title he won earlier this year.
The 25-year-old takes on South Africa’s Kevin Lerena looking for an 18th KO and 19th win that would position him perfectly for a massive fight against one of the big names in the division early next year.
Once again, BT Sport Box Office is the place to be for exclusive coverage of Fury vs Chisora on December 3. If you’re not yet up to speed, check out our comprehensive viewing guide to find out exactly how to purchase and watch the fight by clicking here.
As well as our unmissable coverage on fight night, BT Sport's brilliant No Filter crew will be immersed in every moment of the action on fight night to bring you more of our unrivalled insight behind the scenes.
But before the fight gets underway, let us bring you up to speed with all the key information ahead of Fury vs Chisora. Read on to find out more.
What time is Fury vs Chisora in the UK?
Live coverage of Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora begins at around 7pm on Saturday 3 December on BT Sport Box Office.
Ring walks for the main event will be a little earlier than many fight fans are used to, beginning at around 9pm. The fight itself will get underway no later than 9.30pm.
When is Fury vs Chisora?
Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora will take place on Saturday 3 December.
Where is Fury vs Chisora taking place?
The fight is set to go down at the Tottenham Hotspur in north London - the home of Tottenham Hotspur football team.
The state-of-the-art arena is also frequently used by the NFL during their annual visits to the British capital and has also hosted the likes of Lady Gaga and Guns 'n' Roses.
What is on the line?
Tyson Fury will make the third defence of his WBC heavyweight belt having first snatched the coveted green-and-gold strap from Deontay Wilder's custody during one of the greatest heavyweight trilogies of all time.
Derek Chisora will be hoping he can be the man to inflict the first defeat of Fury's career and avenge his two previous losses to the Gypsy King at the third time of asking.
