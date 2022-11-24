It all goes down at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London with a capacity crowd expected to pack into the futuristic arena to watch two of British boxing’s most legendary characters trade leather in a sizzling winter warmer.

A superb winter of sport continues as BT Sport Box Office brings you a blockbuster evening of heavyweight world championship action on December 3 when Tyson Fury faces Derek Chisora with the WBC crown on the line.

Plus Daniel Dubois defends his WBA world title on an unmissable night of big time boxing in north London. Book your seat now for Fury vs Chisora, exclusively live on BT Sport Box Office HD from 7pm.

Fury knows he cannot afford to slip up against his old foe – particularly while fighting under the watchful eye of the man he hopes to face for the undisputed crown this spring, Oleksandr Usyk.

Usyk, the WBA, WBO and IBF king, is expected to be front row for the fight to run the rule over the 6ft 7ins Fury but the Ukrainian also has shared history with Chisora having fought and defeated Del Boy on his second heavyweight assignment a little over two years ago.

It promises to be a special night made even more spectacular by Daniel Dubois’ homecoming in what will be his first defence of the WBA regular heavyweight title he won earlier this year.

The 25-year-old takes on South Africa’s Kevin Lerena looking for an 18th KO and 19th win that would position him perfectly for a massive fight against one of the big names in the division early next year.

