The former, who is unbeaten and the current WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight champion, is fresh off the back of two impressive wins against Anthony Joshua and looks like an imperious opponent even for the Gypsy King.

There is no date in the diary yet but the fight everyone wants to see - Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury - seems like an inevitability at some point in the near future.

Now 35, Usyk was a late bloomer in boxing, only making his professional debut at the age of 26 after several years as an amateur.

The Ukrainian quickly made a name for himself, beating Mexican Felipe Romero and Colombian Epifanio Mendoza in 2013.

His early wins paved the way for a first title fight against Daniel Bruwer in 2014. Usyk won by TKO in the seventh round and became the WBO Inter-Continental cruiserweight champion, the first of many belts to follow in the coming years.

High-profile victories against Krzysztof Glowacki, Michael Hunter, Marco Huck paved the way for a blockbuster undisputed cruiserweight showdown against Murat Gassiev in Russia in 2018.

Usyk produced arguably the best the performance of his career to secure all four major world titles, becoming a global superstar in the process.

A first UK pay-per-view appearance followed shortly afterwards as he took on British boxing icon Tony Bellew in Manchester in 2018.



He won that bout emphatically by KO before deciding to make the move up to heavyweight shortly afterwards in search of further accolades to embellish an already legendary career.

A debut heavyweight win against Chazz Wetherspoon followed before Usyk went on to get the better of Derek Chisora at Wembley, setting the table for his recent double-header against Anthony Joshua.

That was a rivalry which truly established Usyk as the man to beat in the heavyweight division as he cruised to victory in both contests against AJ, snatching the Brit's WBA, IBF and WBO world titles in the process.

The second of his fights with Joshua came amid the backdrop of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Usyk, who was born in Simferopol, Crimea, had joined a defence battalion in his homeland, claiming that his “country and honour are more important to me than a championship belt”.

Despite everything, the fight went ahead in August and Usyk was the victor again. The question now is whether there is anyone capable of beating the heavyweight champion.