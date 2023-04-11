Joe Joyce returns to the ring this Saturday night in an unmissable heavyweight showdown against Zhilei Zhang as the Brit defends his interim WBO world title, exclusively live on BT Sport. Fresh off the back of an exhilarating win over former world champion Joseph Parker, Joyce will be looking to carry that winning momentum into a potentially career-defining year over the course of 2023, beginning with the scalp of the Chinese visitor Zhang.

Don't miss Joyce vs Zhang Join the home of live sport and watch the fights this weekend for just £29.99 per month. Get instant access to the BT Sport app, with no contract and no BT broadband required. Buy Pass

Joyce has one eye on a potential superfight against Tyson Fury later this year as well as a mouthwatering showdown against the former unified champion Anthony Joshua - but the Juggernaut knows he cannot slip up against a game contender in Zhang.

With a host of other fun fights coming your way this Saturday including Denzel Bentley's defence of the British middleweight title against Kieran Smith and former world champion Mikaela Mayer's second appearance on British soil, you don't want to miss the action on BT Sport. Here's all you need to know to make sure you're tuned in to Joyce vs Zhang this weekend.

When is Joyce vs Zhang? The fight will be shown exclusively live on BT Sport 1HD and BT Sport Ultimate from 7pm on Saturday 15 April. Who is on the undercard? Denzel Bentley vs Kieran Smith - British middleweight title Sam Noakes vs Karthik Sathish Kumar - Lightweight Mikaela Mayer vs Christina Linardatou - Women's lightweight Moases Itauma vs Kostiantyn Dovbyshchenko - Heavyweight Sonny Ali vs Richard Helm - Welterweight

What time are ring walks for the main event? As with any live sports broadcast, timings are subject to change given the unpredictable nature of what may occur on the undercard - but ring walks for the main event are likely to take place sometime after 10.45pm.

What if I can't watch the fights live?

No problem! Our brilliant enhanced video player is available on both the BT Sport app on mobile and tablet and BTSport.com. You won't miss a second of the action thanks to our interactive timeline, which lets you control your own viewing experience by allowing you to scroll back through the entire card - or skip to your preferred fight using our 'chapters' feature. And most importantly, the event will remain available to watch spoiler-free immediately after broadcast - as it will on our large screen device app. Bookmark this page and return at your leisure to tune in from the outset. You can also watch a replay of the fight card on BT Sport soon after the event. Check the TV Guide for more information.

How to live stream Joyce vs Zhang on a phone or tablet Anyone wanting to watch the fight can open the BT Sport app at 7pm on Saturday night and follow the link at the top of the homepage.

The app is available to download for free on iOS and Android phones and tablets.

How to live stream the fights on a phone or tablet Follow this Fight Night Live: Joyce vs Zhang link or access via bt.com/sport when our coverage gets underway.

How to watch Zhang vs Joyce on TV

If you prefer watching all the action on the big screen, just head to BT Sport 1HD in time for the beginning of the event. BT TV customers can find us on channel 430, while Sky customers can head to channel 413 and Virgin Media viewers to channel 527.