Joyce vs Zhang 2 date revealed - with fight live on TNT Sports!Jun 29 | 1 min read
Joe Joyce's highly anticipated rematch with Zhilei Zhang will take place on Saturday 23 September, with the WBO interim heavyweight title fight being held at Wembley Arena, exclusively live on TNT Sports.
The original bout occurred in April at the Copper Box Arena, with Joyce being pulled from the contest in the sixth round after his experienced opponent dominated proceedings and created significant swollen around the Briton's right eye.
Magnanimous in defeat, Joyce opted to activate his rematch clause last month and, following confirmation of the rematch date and venue, said: "I'm coming back to take back what's mine.
"September 23rd I am leaving everything in that ring. No compromises. No underestimating my opponent. Nothing but a win.
"Last time out I lost my undefeated professional record. It was hard to take. But after the dust settled, all that will do is make me better. I've learned lessons. I'm ready. And I am coming for everything."
Zhang's initial reaction to the rematch announcement was more succinct, with the 40-year-old simply saying: "I created history last time. Don't mind doing it twice."
A win for the Chinese southpaw would increase the clamour for a world-title clash with Oleksandr Usyk, the current unified WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, IBO and Ring magazine heavyweight champion.
Information on how to watch Joyce vs Zhang 2 on TNT Sports - the new name for BT Sport from 18 July - will be released in due course.