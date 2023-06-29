Joe Joyce's highly anticipated rematch with Zhilei Zhang will take place on Saturday 23 September, with the WBO interim heavyweight title fight being held at Wembley Arena, exclusively live on TNT Sports.

The original bout occurred in April at the Copper Box Arena, with Joyce being pulled from the contest in the sixth round after his experienced opponent dominated proceedings and created significant swollen around the Briton's right eye.

Magnanimous in defeat, Joyce opted to activate his rematch clause last month and, following confirmation of the rematch date and venue, said: "I'm coming back to take back what's mine.

"September 23rd I am leaving everything in that ring. No compromises. No underestimating my opponent. Nothing but a win.