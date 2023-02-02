Jake Paul looks to put to bed any questions about his fighting credentials as he takes on one of Britain’s best known boxers, Tommy Fury, exclusively live on BT Sport Box Office HD this February. Paul, nicknamed ‘The Problem Child’, has made a perfect 6-0 (4 KO) start to life as a prize-fighter but has been dogged by doubters questioning the calibre of his opponents through the early stages of his career.

But in Tommy ‘TNT’ Fury, there can be no doubt Paul will be facing the most intriguing test of his fledgling career yet. The half-brother to WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, boxing is in Tommy’s blood and the 8-0 (4 KO) cruiserweight claims he will prove he is levels above his celebrity foe when the pair trade leather in the Saudi Arabian city of Riyadh.

When is Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury? The date set for Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury is Sunday 26 February with all the action taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. What time does the fight start in the UK? Live coverage of Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury will begin on the evening of Sunday 26 February. Ring walks and fight times will be confirmed in due course.

