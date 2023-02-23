Click the live stream link embedded above to follow along from 5pm with both fighters expected at the venue shortly afterwards to begin what promises to be an explosive verbal showdown between the two bitter rivals.

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will meet for the first time during fight week as Thursday sees them collide during a press conference in the Saudi city of Diriyah.

One of boxing's most intriguing rivalries will be settled in Saudi Arabia this Sunday night. Book your seat now for Paul vs Fury, exclusively live on BT Sport Box Office HD from 6.30pm.

BT Sport Box Office is the place to watch it all go down this Sunday night with coverage beginning from 6.30pm, bringing you a fantastic evening of fights headlined by this intriguing battle between two novice fighters who have become superstars way ahead of schedule.

For all the latest build-up heading into Paul vs Fury, check out our boxing page by clicking here.

And for more information on all the ways you can watch or live stream Paul vs Fury on BT Sport Box Office, click here for our comprehensive viewing guide.