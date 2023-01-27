One of the most anticipated boxing events in years lands on BT Sport Box Office next month as YouTuber-turned-KO-king Jake Paul takes on Tommy Fury in a mouthwatering showdown in Saudi Arabia. The two have been on a collision course for a number of years with two previous attempts to make the bout having fallen apart - but fight fans are set to be treated to an extravaganza in the Middle East when the bitter rivals finally get their hands on one another in a battle for legitimacy among their pugilistic peers.

Paul has taken the combat sports world by storm ever since turning his attention to art of fighting back in 2018. Since making his debut against fellow YouTuber Deji, Paul has grown considerably in confidence, ability and profile, racking up a perfect six-fight winning record. That run includes four knockout victories while defeating three former MMA world champions in Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva. Despite his improving ability and undeniable superstar power, detractors of Paul's achievements have repeatedly called for him to be tested against a 'real' boxer to determine his level of ability. Those calls will be answered next month when he takes on the undefeated 8-0 Fury, whose lineage needs is the stuff of legend in the boxing world as younger brother to WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

The event, titled ‘The Truth’, will also feature two-weight world champion Badou Jack ‘The Ripper’ challenging WBC Cruiserweight world champion Illunga Makabu in the co-main event. Ashton ‘H2O’ Sylve, an MVP undefeated fighter, will also get a starring spot on the bill as he is set to face former WBC world title challenger Maxwell Awuku 48-5-1 (33 KO's) from Accra, Ghana with contracts being finalized. This Saturday, Paul and Fury will officially face off for the first time as they sit ringside for the Beterbiev vs Yarde unified light heavyweight fight at London's Wembley Arena, live on BT Sport in the UK. Paul vs Fury will be broadcast exclusively live on BT Sport Box Office in the UK on Sunday, 26th February. Additionally, Paul vs. Fury will stream live in the US on ESPN+ PPV and via cable and satellite pay-per-view providers.

“The moment of truth has finally arrived,” said Paul. “On February 26th, I will get in the ring with a ‘real boxer,’ an 8-0 fighter from a storied fighting family and show the world the truth about who Jake Paul, the boxer, really is. "This fight doesn’t happen without the vision and support of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its Ministry of Sport and Skill Challenge Entertainment Enterprises. I am excited to come to Riyadh and put on a show for the world to see.” Hailing from Manchester, England, Fury began boxing at the age of 12. He had 12 amateur fights, winning two regional titles and reaching the U.K. national final in 2016. Fury made his professional debut in 2018, winning by decision. He then knocked out his next four opponents, drawing attention from the boxing world. In 2021, he fought three times, including his U.S. debut on Paul’s undercard, earning his seventh victory against Anthony Taylor. He most recently shut out Daniel Bocianski over six rounds last April on the Tyson Fury-Dillian Whyte undercard. Fury, a former Love Island reality TV star, is ready for the biggest moment in his professional boxing career. “Jake Paul’s boxing career ends on February 26th and I can finally move on with mine,” said Fury. “Every time I go out right now, everybody asks me about the Jake Paul fight. After this fight is done, everybody will be asking me how it felt to knock Jake Paul out. The world is about to see what happens when a proper boxer faces a YouTuber.”

