American-YouTube-star-turned-professional-boxer Jake Paul returns to the ring on February 26 against Tommy Fury as he looks to extend his professional record to seven wins from seven fights. Paul's profile has rocketed in the last few years and his upcoming showdown with Fury has got everyone talking. The war of words between the pair has ramped up in the build-up, adding to the anticipation ahead of the light-heavyweight contest. Here, we take you through Paul's key career stats ahead of his bout with Fury.



Who is Jake Paul?

Jake Paul is an American YouTuber, internet personality and actor-turned-boxer. He rose to fame on the video app Vine and starred in the Disney television show Bizaardvark before starting a successful YouTube channel. Paul also has a music career and he released his latest single, Fresh Outta London, in July 2020. Jake Paul: Age Jake Paul is 26 years old, while Tommy Fury turns 24 in May. Jake Paul: Record Jake Paul now has six professional boxing wins from six fights after a unanimous-decision victory over mixed martial artist and boxer Anderson Silva, seeing off the 47-year-old over eight rounds last October. It was only the second time Paul had been taken the distance - the other being in his first bout with Tyron Woodley in August 2021.