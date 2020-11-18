Paul vs Fury preview: The Problem Child faces fighting's most famous familyFeb 22 | 3 min read
Jake Paul: Record, KOs, height, age and everything you need to know ahead of Tyron Woodley clash
All the American YouTuber’s key professional stats ahead of his much-hyped bout with UFC icon Tyron Woodley
American-YouTube-star-turned-professional-boxer Jake Paul returns to the ring on February 26 against Tommy Fury as he looks to extend his professional record to seven wins from seven fights in a bout exclusively live on BT Sport Box Office.
Paul's profile has rocketed in the last few years and his upcoming showdown with Fury has got everyone talking.
The war of words between the pair has ramped up in the build-up, adding to the anticipation ahead of the light-heavyweight contest.
Here, we take you through Paul's key career stats ahead of his bout with Fury.
Who is Jake Paul?
Jake Paul is an American YouTuber, internet personality and actor-turned-boxer.
He rose to fame on the video app Vine and starred in the Disney television show Bizaardvark before starting a successful YouTube channel.
Paul also has a music career and he released his latest single, Fresh Outta London, in July 2020.
Jake Paul: Age
Jake Paul is 26 years old, while Tommy Fury turns 24 in May.
Jake Paul: Record
Jake Paul now has six professional boxing wins from six fights after a unanimous-decision victory over mixed martial artist and boxer Anderson Silva, seeing off the 47-year-old over eight rounds last October.
It was only the second time Paul had been taken the distance - the other being in his first bout with Tyron Woodley in August 2021.
Jake Paul: Knockouts
Jake Paul has four professional wins by way of knockout from six fights.
In his first fight, he dropped the British YouTuber AnEsonGib three times before the referee stepped in to stop the match in the first round.
His second fight came on the undercard of the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. exhibition and the rookie did not disappoint, demolishing former NBA star Nate Robinson with a devastating overhand right to end the fight inside two rounds.
A first-round knockout of Ben Askren followed, before Paul's most recent highlight-reel finish saw him produce a showstopping right hook to send Tyron Woodley to the canvas in their rematch.
Jake Paul: Height
Jake Paul is 6ft 1in (185cm).
Jake Paul: Reach
Jake Paul has a reach of 76in (193cm).
Jake Paul: Brother
Jake Paul is Logan Paul's younger brother.
Logan, 27, is also a widely recognised American YouTuber and has fought British star KSI twice, drawing the first bout before losing the rematch on points.
He then took to the ring against five-division world champion Floyd Mayweather Jr., with no winner being announced.
The Ohio-born personality has more than 23 million YouTube subscribers, over three million more than his younger brother.
Jake Paul: Next fight and future opponent
YouTube star Jake Paul continues his professional boxing career when he takes on Tyson Fury's younger brother Tommy in a BT Sport Box Office blockbuster.
The pair have engaged in a war of words throughout the build-up and now the duo will clash in the ring, with Fury also looking to defend his unbeaten professional record, consisting of eight wins from as many fights.
