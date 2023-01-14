David Adeleye and Mark Chamberlain return on BT Sport

IBF European lightweight champion Mark Chamberlain and heavyweight contender David Adeleye are both in headline action when Queensberry makes a return to York Hall on Friday 17 February, exclusively live on BT Sport. The 24-year-old Chamberlain, 11-0 (7 KOs) won his title at Wembley with a shutout 10-round demolition of Marc Vidal in July of last year, before being forced to withdraw from a November defence due to a shoulder injury.

The Waterlooville puncher will go up against the Italian Vairo Lenti, 10-4-1 (1 KO), the former champion of Italy who has won his last three fights and last fought in July. Adeleye, 10-0 (9 KOs), fought only twice last year due to injury, but managed to add two stoppages to his KO-count by extinguishing the threat of Chris Healey and Elvis Garcia. The Ladbroke Grove heavyweight faces a fellow unbeaten fighter in the Ukrainian Dmytro Bezus, 10-0 (5 KOs), who resides in Liga, Latvia. The 6ft 6" 33-year-old last fought in October of last year, recording a fourth-round stoppage over Lukas Wacker at the Arena Riga. Stylish super lightweight Henry Turner who won the WBC International Silver title in Dubai in November, will make a first defence of his belt at York Hall over 10 rounds.

“This is a great opportunity for Mark Chamberlain and David Adeleye to enjoy top billing at York Hall”

- Frank Warren

Thrilling super featherweight prospect Royston Barney-Smith will be looking to make it a knockout treble in his fifth four-rounder after scoring quickfire stoppages in his last two fights, while Northampton super welterweight Carl Fail will have his second fight under the Queensberry banner, also over four rounds. Nottingham light heavyweight Ezra Taylor will have his second six-rounder after impressively stopping Mohamed Cherif Benchadi last time out in Telford, with Loughton super bantamweight Adan Mohamed also in action. Batley super lightweight Amaar Akbar and Penge cruiserweight Aloys Junior will both fight in four round contests. "This is a great opportunity for Mark Chamberlain and David Adeleye to enjoy top billing at York Hall," said promoter Frank Warren.

Thrilling super featherweight prospect Royston Barney-Smith also returns