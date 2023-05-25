Michael Conlan has the chance to make history on Saturday. The Northern Irishman is aiming to win his first world title at the second attempt as he takes on IBF featherweight champion Luis Alberto Lopez. Conlan was beaten by Leigh Wood last year - a first professional defeat for the 31-year-old - with the WBA featherweight title on the line.

He has bounced back impressively since then, beating Miguel Marriaga and Karim Guerfi in Belfast to set up a huge fight with Lopez at the SSE Arena. Anthony Cacace, Nick Ball and Pierce O'Leary all feature on the undercard in what promises to be a memorable night of boxing. Here’s all you need to know to make sure you’re tuned in to Conlan vs Lopez this weekend.

When is Conlan vs Lopez? The fight will be shown exclusively live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate from 6.30pm on Saturday 27 May. Who is on the undercard? Nick Ball vs Ludomo Lumati - WBC featherweight title Anthony Cacace vs Damian Wrzesinski - IBO super featherweight title Conor Quinn vs Juan Hinostroza - Super flyweight Padraig McCrory vs Diego Ramirez - Super middleweight Pierce O'Leary vs Alin Ciorceri - WBC International super lightweight title William Hayden vs Jordan Ellison - Lightweight Kieran Molloy vs Lesther Espino - Welterweight Fearghus Quinn vs Ruben Angulo - Middleweight Kurt Walker vs Maicol Velazco - Featherweight James Freeman vs Jordan Grannum - Middleweight Callum Thompson vs Marian Istrate - Lightweight

What time are ring walks for the main event? As with any live sports broadcast, timings are subject to change given the unpredictable nature of what may occur on the undercard - but ring walks for the main event are expected to take place no later than 9pm.

What if I can't watch the fights live?

No problem! Our brilliant enhanced video player is available on both the BT Sport app on mobile and tablet and BTSport.com. You won't miss a second of the action thanks to our interactive timeline, which lets you control your own viewing experience by allowing you to scroll back through the entire card - or skip to your preferred fight using our 'chapters' feature. And most importantly, the event will remain available to watch spoiler-free immediately after broadcast - as it will on our large screen device app. Bookmark this page and return at your leisure to tune in from the outset. You can also watch a replay of the fight card on BT Sport soon after the event. Check the TV Guide for more information.

How to live stream Conlan vs Lopez on a phone or tablet Anyone wanting to watch the fight can open the BT Sport app at 6.30pm on Saturday night and follow the link at the top of the homepage.

The app is available to download for free on iOS and Android phones and tablets.

How to live stream the fights on a phone or tablet Follow this Fight Night Live: Conlan vs Lopez link or access via bt.com/sport when our coverage gets underway.

How to watch Conlan vs Lopez on TV

If you prefer watching all the action on the big screen, just head to BT Sport 1HD in time for the beginning of the event. BT TV customers can find us on channel 430, while Sky customers can head to channel 413 and Virgin Media viewers to channel 527.