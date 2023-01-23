He faces one of his toughest tests to date this weekend with a fight against Anthony Yarde at Wembley, exclusively live on BT Sport .

The Russian-Canadian is on an incredible streak of 18 successive wins all via knockout and has yet to taste defeat since making his debut in 2013.

Artur Beterbiev is as frightening an opponent as it gets in light-heavyweight boxing.

The Brit is bidding to take the WBC, IBF, and WBO light-heavyweight titles from Beterbiev and will be spurred on by a vocal crowd in London.

But Beterbiev is not unaccustomed to pressure and hostile arenas. He beat American Joe Smith Jr. in his last fight at Madison Square Garden to win the WBO light-heavyweight title.

Whatever the context, the result has always been the same for the 38-year-old: a KO victory.

Beterbiev’s punching power is formidable and so far has been too much for all of his opponents.

Though he didn’t make his professional boxing debut until he was 28, it was clear from early on that Beterbiev had a unique ability to end fights in an instant.

He beat Christian Cruz by TKO in his first bout and followed that up with several more victories having moved to Canada from Russia to pursue a pro career.

Only once has Beterbiev been taken anywhere near the distance, going all the way to the 12th round against German Enrico Kolling in 2012 before winning by KO 30 seconds before the final bell to take the IBF light-heavyweight title.

For Yarde, the aim will be to avoid a devastating blow and become the first man to stop the relentless Beterbiev.