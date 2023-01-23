Anthony Yarde has the chance to make history when he faces IBF, WBC and WBO light-heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev this weekend. No one has beaten the formidable Russian fighter, who has racked up 18 career wins all via knockout. Yarde is the latest challenger for the light-heavyweight throne in what promises to be a fascinating contest exclusively live on BT Sport.

BT Sport Monthly Pass Join the home of live sport for just £25 per month. Get instant access to the BT Sport app, with no contract and no BT broadband required. Buy Pass

The Brit goes into the fight off the back of a third-round knockout of Stefani Koykov in November, the 23rd win of his career. At 31, he has youth on his side against 38-year-old Beterbiev, though the latter shows no signs of slowing down. Yarde has made up for lost time in recent years having only made his professional debut in 2015, beating Mitch Mitchell in London. A late bloomer but an obvious talent despite having had just two amateur fights, Yarde won 18 consecutive fights to establish himself as one of the country's top light-heavyweight. It took four years for the Beast from the East to taste defeat for the first time as a pro, falling to Sergey Kovalev in Russia during a valiant effort on his first attempt at the world title back in 2019. His only other career defeat came at the hands of compatriot Lyndon Arthur but Yarde was victorious in a rematch in December 2021 to win the Commonwealth and WBO Inter-Continental light-heavyweight titles. Most recently, Yarde faced Bulgarian Stefani Koykov in November, winning by KO in three rounds to head into the biggest fight of his career on a high.

Anthony Yarde: Record Yarde’s record stands at 23 wins and two losses. His first big success came in 2017 when he beat Chris Hobbs to win the Southern Area light-heavyweight title. Victories over Richard Baranyi and Norbert Nemesapati later that year made it 13-0 and saw Yarde claim both the WBO European light-heavyweight title and WBO Inter-Continental light-heavyweight title.

Anthony Yarde: Knockouts All but one of Yarde’s 23 victories have come by knockout. The only exception was in his second ever professional fight, when he beat Stanislavs Makarenko by points decision.

Anthony Yarde: Height The 31-year-old is listed at 5’11”.

Anthony Yarde: Reach Yarde has a reach of around 72”.

Anthony Yarde: Weight Yarde typical weighs in around the 175lb mark.