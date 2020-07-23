If you or anyone you know has been affected by anything in the above programming please see below contact details for relevant groups who can provide information, advice and support.

Support agencies

Oddballs Foundation

www.theoddballsfoundation.com



Testicular Cancer tends to mostly affect men between 15 and 49 years of age. The Oddballs Foundation was founded to raise awareness of testicular cancer, and can teach you how to check yourself for signs of this disease.

Samaritans

www.samaritans.org



Offers a safe place for you to talk any time you like, in your own way – about whatever’s getting to you.

Mind

www.mind.org.uk

Provide advice and support to empower anyone experiencing a mental health problem.

SANE

www.sane.org.uk

Provides confidential emotional support and information to anyone affected by mental illness.

The Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM)

www.thecalmzone.net

Charity aimed at preventing male suicide and offers anonymous, confidential listening, information and support

Cancer Research

www.cancerresearchuk.org/

If you've been diagnosed with cancer, or know someone who has, we provide practical information on everything from symptoms and screening, to coping after treatment.

MacMillan

https://www.macmillan.org.uk/

We know cancer can affect you physically, emotionally and financially. We're here to help.

Stonewall

www.stonewall.org.uk

Stonewall campaigns for the equality of lesbian, gay, bi and trans people across Britain.

Windrush Foundation

https://windrushfoundation.com/

Windrush Foundation is a registered charity that designs and delivers heritage projects, programmes and initiatives which highlight African and Caribbean peoples’ contributions to UK public services, the Arts, commerce, and other areas of socio-economic and cultural life in Britain and the Commonwealth. The organisation was established in 1996 to promote good race and community relations, build cohesion, eliminate discrimination and encourage equality of opportunity for all – placing particular emphasis on addressing issues of ‘race’/’ethnicity’, equalities and cultural diversity.

Black Cultural Archives

https://blackculturalarchives.org

BCA are a leading non-governmental and heritage institutional voice for the Windrush Generation.

They host surgeries to give first-step advice to those impacted by the Windrush scandal.

Kick It Out

www.kickitout.org

Kick It Out is English football’s equality and inclusion organisation.

Parkinson’s UK

www.parkinsons.org.uk/information-and-support

Parkinson’s UK are a leading charity who offer advice and support to anyone affected by Parkinson’s.

Get Safe Online – Online Abuse

https://www.getsafeonline.org/social-networking/online-abuse/

The UK's leading awareness resource helping protect people, finances, devices and businesses from fraud, abuse and other issues encountered online.

Eating Disorders

https://www.beateatingdisorders.org.uk/types/bulimia

Beat is the UK's eating disorder charity.

Dementia UK

www.dementiauk.org/

Dementia UK provides specialist support for families facing dementia.

NHS Alcohol Support



www.nhs.uk/live-well/alcohol-support

The NHS provides resources to help patients identify an alcohol dependency and take steps to treat it.

The British Heart Foundation

www.bhf.org.uk/informationsupport/support/heart-helpline

A national charity for anyone affected by cardiovascular circulatory diseases, providing information, support groups and a helpline with access to cardiac nurses.

The British Association for Counselling & Psychotherapy

www.itsgoodtotalk.org.uk

Provides information about counselling and psychotherapy, and offers a registry of registered therapists.

NHS Direct

www.nhs.uk/livewell/mentalhealth/Pages/Mentalhealthhome.aspx

Comprehensive help and information from NHS Choices with links to external websites.

Women's Aid

www.womensaid.org.uk

Women's Aid is a grassroots federation working together to provide life-saving services and build a future where domestic violence is not tolerated.

Drug addiction: Getting help



www.nhs.uk/live-well/healthy-body/drug-addiction-getting-help

Provides advice and support for people suffering from drug addiction.